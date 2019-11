BRIEF-Portale Sardegna Launches Process For Placement Of 4-mln-euro Bond

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Portale Sardegna Spa:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT LAUNCHES PROCESS TO ISSUE UP TO EUR 4 MLN BOND, CALLED “PORTALE SARDEGNA 2019-2024 – 5,00%”

* MINIMUM SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 1 BOND HAS NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 100,000 AND IS RESERVED FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS ONLY

* BOND HAS MATURITY OF 5 YEARS AND ITS REPAYMENT VALUE EQUALS TO 100% OF NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH BOND

* COUPON’S GROSS FIXED ANNUAL RATE AT 5.00% WITH DEFERRED HALF-YEAR PAYMENT

