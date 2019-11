Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ab-Biotics SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY, THE OFFER BY KANEKA EUROPE, UNIT OF KANEKA , FOR SHARES OF AB-BIOTICS WAS ACCEPTED BY ADDITIONAL 18.21% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* INCLUDING PURCHASES OF SHARES ON THE OPEN MARKET, KANEKA WILL NOW HOLD 86.61% OF AB-BIOTICS

Source text: bit.ly/2rJftfj

