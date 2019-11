Nov 18 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR ‍96.6​ MILLION VS LOSS OF EUR 98.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS EUR 11.4 MILLION VS LOSS OF EUR 13.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​18.9 MILLION VS LOSS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)