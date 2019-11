BRIEF-Nextbike Polska Signs Investment Agreement And Settlement With Alior Bank

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Nextbike Polska SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT THE COMPANY HAS SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH NEXTBIKE GE, LARQ S.A. AND LARQ GROWTH I FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY ZAMKNIETY

* THE PARTIES AGREED THE CONDITIONS OF THE DEAL BY RAISING SHARE CAPITAL VIA PRIVATE ISSUE OF 150,00 E SERIES SHARES AND 415,000 OF F SERIES SHARES

* E AND F SERIES SHARES WILL BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO THE NEXTBIKE GMBH FOR 11 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION NEXTBIKE GMBH WILL HOLD 45.1% STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* AFTER THE TRANSACTION LARQ AND LARQ GROWTH I FIZ WILL HOLD 45% STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* SAID HAS ALSO SIGNED SETTLEMENT WITH ALIOR BANK IN CONNECTION WITH DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS UNDER WHICH THE BANK HAS AGREED TO DEFER REPAYMENT OF REVOLVING LOAN FROM JULY 10, 2016 TO NOVEMBER 14, 2025 AND REVOLVING LOAN FROM SEPTEMBER 21, 2016 TILL JULY 2021

