REFILE-BRIEF-LPP Q3 Net Profit Down At 19.6 Mln Zlotys

* REPORTS 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 110.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 192.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT 19.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 91.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 2.35 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.31 BILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON OCTOBER 1

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 140.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 135.0 MILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON OCTOBER 1

* Q3 LFL SALES UP 4.2% YOY VERSUS UP 4.1% YOY ESTIMATED ON OCTOBER 1

* Q3 RETAIL SALES UP 12.8% YOY

