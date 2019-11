Nov 19 (Reuters) - BioDue SpA On Bahalf of Aurora Dodici SpA

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT AURORA DODICI, TOGETHER WITH PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT, EXCEEDED 90% STAKE THRESHOLD REQUIRED TO OBTAIN RIGHT FOR REVOCATION OF BIODUE’S SHARES FROM TRADE Source text for Eikon:

