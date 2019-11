BRIEF-Benfica SGPS Launches Partial Acquisition Bid For Sport Lisboa E Benfica-Futebol SAD At 5 Eur/Share

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica SGPS:

* SAID ON MONDAY, LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY PARTIAL ACQUISITION BID FOR 6.5 MILLION CATEGORY B SHARES OF SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA- FUTEBOL SAD AT 5 EUROS PER SHARE

* THE 6.5 MILLION CATEGORY B SHARES REPRESENT 28,061% OF SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA-FUTEBOL SAD SHARE CAPITAL

* THE OFFER CORRESPONDS TO A TOTAL MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 32.3 MILLION EUROS

* SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA SGPS ALREADY HOLDS 66.9% VOTING RIGHTS, CORRESPONDING TO 15.5 MILLION SHARES, OF SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA - FUTEBOL SAD

Source text: bit.ly/2r3FgyA

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)