Nov 19 (Reuters) - ECC Games SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS SIGNED DEAL TO RECEIVE 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS SUBSIDY FROM NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FOR CPOMPANY’S GEARSHIFT PROJECT

* TOTAL COST OF SAID PROJECT IS 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)