November 19, 2019 / 12:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Gerresheimer: New focus in project portfolio of subsidiary Sensile Medical

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG:

* Sensile Medical, a subsidiary of Gerresheimer AG, has signed a contract with the Swiss biopharma-ceutical company SQ Innovation AG

* Contract is for the development, market launch and mass production of a micro pump for the treatment of edema in heart failure

* Sanofi, on the other hand, has terminated the project with Sensile Medical to develop a micro pump for delivery of insulin to treat diabetes

