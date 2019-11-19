BRIEF-Gerresheimer: New focus in project portfolio of subsidiary Sensile Medical

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG:

* Sensile Medical, a subsidiary of Gerresheimer AG, has signed a contract with the Swiss biopharma-ceutical company SQ Innovation AG

* Contract is for the development, market launch and mass production of a micro pump for the treatment of edema in heart failure

* Sanofi, on the other hand, has terminated the project with Sensile Medical to develop a micro pump for delivery of insulin to treat diabetes

