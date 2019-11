Nov 20 (Reuters) - S2Medical AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR GERMAN MARKET WITH STAPELINE MEDIZINTECHNIK GMBH

* AGREEMENT ENCOMPASSES INITIAL ORDERS FOR A TOTAL OF SEK 500,000 AND OBLIGATION OF FURTHER ORDERS FOR A TOTAL OF ABOUT SEK 7.2 MLN THROUGHOUT THE NEXT 3 YEARS

