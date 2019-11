BRIEF-Ursus Gets Request To Pay 3.5 Mln Zloty Debt Of Its Unit

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ursus SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM BOS LEASING – EKO PROFIT THAT ITS UNIT URSUS BUS HAS NOT FULFILLED ITS OBLIGATION TO PAY ITS LIABILITIES UNDER LEASE AGREEMENT

* SAID BOS LEASING – EKO PROFIT REQUESTS THE COMPANY AS THE PARTY TO THE DEBT TO PAY 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS LIABILITIES

* SAID THE COMPANY WILL TAKE APPROPRIATE STEPS TO CLARIFY THE MATTER AND MINIMISE NEGATIVE EFFECTS THAT MAY IMPACT THE COMPANY OR ITS UNIT

