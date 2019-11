BRIEF-Celon Pharma Obtains European Patent For PI3K Kinase Inhibitor and Applications

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Celon Pharma SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS OBTAINED A EUROPEAN PATENT FOR PI3K KINASE INHIBITOR

* PATENT ALSO INCLUDES APPLICATION OF SAID INHIBITOR IN TREATMENT OF IMMUNE-MEDIATED AND INFLAMMATORY DISEASES AS WELL AS ONCOLOGICAL THERAPIES

* DEVELOPMENT OF SAID INHIBITOR IN PATIENTS WITH LUNG DISEASES IS TAKING PLACE THROUGH COMPANY’S “PIKCEL” PROJECT WHICH IS CURRENTLY IN PRECLINICAL TEST PHASE

* COMPANY IS ALSO EXPLORING THE APPLICATION OF SAID INHIBITOR WITHIN THE OBTAINED PATENT IN AREAS OUTSIDE OF “PIKCEL” PROJECT

