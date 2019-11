BRIEF-Infoscan Signs Cooperation Deal For Distribution Of Its Products In China

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS SIGNED 3-YEAR COOPERATION DEAL FOR PROVIDING SERVICES IN CHINA WITH IPAZ, WHICH IS AN AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE OF CHINA-EUROPE ASSOCIATION FOR TECHNICAL AND ECONOMIC COOPERATION (CEATEC)

* UNDER DEAL IPAZ VIA CEATEC WILL DISTRIBUTE COMPANY’S PRODUCTS ON CHINESE MARKET, SEEK PARTNERS FOR A JOINT VENTURE IN THE AREA OF APNEA DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES AND SEEK PARTNERS FOR JOINT VENTURES IN THE AREAS OF PRODUCTION AND ASSEMBLY OF DEVICES

