Nov 20 (Reuters) - Vincenzo Zucci SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOARD DECIDED TO CALL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR DEC. 20 TO RESOLVE ON WAIVER OF LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GIOVANNI VACCHI

* BOARD WILL ALSO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS SHARES CONSOLIDATION ON RATIO OF 1 NEW ORDINARY SHARE EVERY 100 SHARES HELD

* AS RESULT OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION, TOTAL NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE REDUCED TO 25.3 MLN FROM 2.53 BLN

