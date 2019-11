BRIEF-Ibersol 9-Month Net Profit Down At 10.5 Mln Euros YoY

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ibersol SGPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 10.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 23.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 88.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 48.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH TURNOVER 356.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 335.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* THE UNCERTAINTY OF BREXIT IMPACT ON THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY AND THE REDUCTION IN TRAFFIC PASSENGER IS ONE OF THE MAIN RISKS TO THE PERFORMANCE OF CONCESSIONS, NAMELY AT THE AIRPORTS LOCATED AT TOURISTIC DESTINATIONS

