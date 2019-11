BRIEF-Dia Completes 605.6 Mln Euro Capital Increase, Letterone's Stake Rises To 74.8%

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS CAPITAL INCREASE FOR TOTAL EFFECTIVE AMOUNT OF 605.6 MILLION EUROS HAS BEEN FULLY SUBSCRIBED

* SAYS LETTERONE HAS SUBSCRIBED SHARES REPRESENTING 75.339% OF TOTAL AMOUNT OF CAPITAL INCREASE FOR 456.2 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS LETTERONE’S STAKE IN DIA WILL INCREASE FROM 69.759% HELD PRIOR TO THE CAPITAL INCREASE TO 74.819% AFTER ITS COMPLETION

* ALL NEW SHARES SUBSCRIBED BY LETTERONE HAVE BEEN DISBURSED BY COMPENSATION OF PART OF THE AMOUNT OF THE CREDITS THAT LETTERONE HOLDS AGAINST DIA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)