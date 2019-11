Nov 21 (Reuters) - BF SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT FONDAZIONE CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI LUCCA AFFIRMED ITS COMMITMENT TO SUBSCRIBE TO BF’S CAPITAL INCREASE FOR AT LEAST EUR 3 MLN

* PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 45 MLN FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)