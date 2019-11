Nov 21 (Reuters) - Euroespes, S.A.:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY, PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE OF 933.7 EUROS FROM NON-CASH CONTRIBUTIONS

* TO ISSUE UP TO 1.1 MILLION NEW SHARES AT A NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.60 EUROS PER SHARE PLUS A PREMIUM OF 0.28 EUR PER SHARE

* NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED WITHOUT PREFERENCIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

Source text: bit.ly/2D50sXE

