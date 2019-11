Nov 22 (Reuters) - SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT TRANSFERRED 86.3 MILLION EUROS IN CLIENT’S ASSETS, WITH 1.3 MILLION EUROS STILL IN PROGRESS

* SAYS IT EXHAUSTED ALL POSSIBLE MEANS OF COMMUNICATIONS WITH REMAINING CUSTOMERS

* 2.3 MILLION EUROS IN CLIENT’S ASSETS STILL TO RECEIVE TRANSFERENCE INSTRUCTIONS

