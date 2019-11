Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol SAD (BENFICA SAD):

* SAID ON MONDAY, BOARD CONSIDERS BID OF SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA SGPS AT 5 EUROS PER SHARE AS TIMELY AND JUSTIFIED, MEETING THE CONDITIONS FOR ITS ACCEPTANCE BY BENFICA SAD

