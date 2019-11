Nov 26 (Reuters) - Galapagos N.V.:

* SAID ON MONDAY ISSUED 95,180 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ON NOV 25, FOR TOTAL CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 2.7 MLN

* TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL CURRENTLY AMOUNTS TO EUR 349.8 MLN

* TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES CONFERRING VOTING RIGHTS IS 64,666,802, WHICH IS ALSO TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND ALL SECURITIES CONFERRING VOTING RIGHTS AND ALL VOTING RIGHTS ARE OF SAME CATEGORY

