BRIEF-Pierre Et Vacances FY Net Loss Narrows To EUR 33.0 Million

Nov 27(Reuters) - Pierre et Vacances SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY 2018/2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS

* FY TOTAL REPORTED REVENUE EUR 1.67 BILLION VS EUR 1.47 BILLION (PROFORMA IFRS 15) YR AGO

* FY REPORTED CURRENT OPERATING RESULT EUR 30.9 MILLION VS EUR 9.8 MILLION (PROFORMA, IAS 23) YR AGO

* FY REPORTED NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 33.0 MILLION VS LOSS OF 46.0 MILLION (PROFORMA, IAS 23) YR AGO

* SEES GROWTH IN TOURISM ACTIVITIES AS OF Q1 2019/2020

* STRATEGIC ACTION PLAN FOR SUSTAINABLE PROFITABILITY WILL BE FINALISED AT THE BEGINNING OF 2020

Source text: bit.ly/33qk2Iy

