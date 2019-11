BRIEF-Juventus To Increase Share Capital Of Approx. EUR 300 Mln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOARD RESOLVED TO FULLY EXERCISE THE MANDATE TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL

* PURSUANT TO THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE, A MAXIMUM OF NO. 322,485,328 NEWLY-ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES OF JUVENTUS WILL BE ISSUED, WITHOUT NOMINAL VALUE AND HAVING THE SAME CHARACTERISTICS OF OUTSTANDING SHARES AND WITH REGULAR DIVIDEND ENTITLEMENT

* NEW SHARES TO BE OFFERED, ON A PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHT BASIS, TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS OF JUVENTUS AT A RATIO OF 8 NEW SHARES FOR EVERY 25 JUVENTUS SHARES HELD, AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EURO 0.93 FOR EACH NEW SHARE

* AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF THE OFFER WILL BE EQUAL TO MAXIMUM EURO 299,911,355.04

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF THE NEW SHARES REPRESENTS A DISCOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY 29.01% ON THE THEORETICAL EX-RIGHT PRICE (TERP) OF JUVENTUS ORDINARY SHARES

* PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF NEWLY ISSUED JUVENTUS ORDINARY SHARES MAY BE EXERCISED FROM 2 DEC 2019 TO 18 DEC 2019 (INCLUSIVE)

* SHAREHOLDER EXOR N.V. HAS IRREVOCABLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY UNDERTAKEN TO SUBSCRIBE ITS PORTION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE (EQUAL TO APPROX. 63.8%), FOR AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO APPROX. EURO 191.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon:

