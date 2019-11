Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iceland Seafood International hf :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 REVENUE EUR 100.1 MLN VS EUR 80.9 MLN YR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 3.1 MLN VS EUR 1.9 MLN YR AGO

* Q3 NORMALISED PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT) EUR 2.1 MLN VS EUR 1.4 MLN YR AGO

* SALES AND PROFITABILITY IN Q3 IMPACTED BY LOW AVAILABILITY OF COD FROM ICELAND

* 2019 OUTLOOK FOR NORMALISED PBT: EUR 11.0-11.8 MLN - UNCHANGED

