Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shedir Pharma:

* SAID ON THURSDAY GETS ITALIAN PATENT FOR COMPOSITION FOR GASTROESOPHAGEAL REFLUX DISORDERS

* GETS ITALIAN PATENT FOR ZEMIOSAN

* ZEMIOSAN CAN BE USED FOR THE PREVENTION AND/OR TREATMENT OF DISEASES THYROID

