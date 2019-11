BRIEF-Orey Antunes Starts Special Revitalisation Process To Ensure Long-Term Viability

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS REQUESTED OPENING OF A SPECIAL REVITALISATION PROCEEDING (“PER”) TO ENSURE LONG-TERM VIABILITY OF THE CO

* TO NEGOTIATE WITH ITS CREDITORS TO REACH AN AGREEMENT FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF MEASURES TO SETTLE LIABILITIES

* PROCESS WILL LAST FROM 6 TO 9 MONTHS AND WILL NOT COVER ANY OPERATING COMPANY IN THE AREA OF TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS

* UPON COMPLETION OF PER, CO’S MAIN ACTIVITY WILL CONSIST OF MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION OF TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SECTOR

