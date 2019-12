Dec 2 (Reuters) - Obuv Rossii:

* SAYS HAS STARTED COOPERATION WITH ALIEXPRESS

* NOW THE GOODS OF THE GROUP’S MAIN BRAND WESTFALIKA ARE IN TMALL MARKETPLACE (A PART OF ALIEXPRESS RUSSIA)

* THE MARKETPLACE WILL GIVE THE COMPANY OPPORTUNITY TO EXPAND SALES GEOGRAPHY WITH NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES SUCH AS BELARUS, GEORGIA, AND KAZAKHSTAN

