BRIEF-Aurora Dodici: Provisional Results Of Tender Offer For BioDue's Shares

Dec 2 (Reuters) - BioDue SpA On Behalf of Aurora Dodici SpA

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER ON BIODUE’S SHARES

* UNDER PROVISIONAL RESULTS 1,347,356 SHARES OF BIODUE WERE TENDERED, REPRESENTING 11.99% OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AND 74.47% OF SHARES SUBJECT TO THE OFFER

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE SHARES TENDERED IS EUR 8.8 MLN

* FOLLOWING THE OFFER, AURORA DODICI TOGETHER WITH VANNI BENEDETTI AND PIERLUIGI GUASTI (PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT) HOLDS 11.1 MLN BIODUE SHARES, EQUAL TO ABOUT 98.43% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* TO EXERCISE OF THE SQUEEZE-OUT RIGHT ON 176,376 BIODUE’S SHARES, EQUAL TO ABOUT 1.57% OF SHARE CAPITAL FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 1.1 MLN

* BIODUE’S SHARES TO BE REVOKED FROM TRADE ON ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AS OF DEC 11

