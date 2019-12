Dec 3 (Reuters) - MAVI GIYIM SANAYI

* SAID ON MONDAY REVISES CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTATION TO 21% FROM 25% FOR 2019

* INCREASES EXPECTATION TURKEY RETAIL LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH TO 20% FROM 18% FOR 2019

* REVISES EBITDA MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 14% FROM 14.5% FOR 2019

