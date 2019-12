Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG:

* BUCHER MUNICIPAL, A DIVISION OF BUCHER INDUSTRIES, IS ACQUIRING 100% OF THE LEADING FRENCH DISTRIBUTOR OF MUNICIPAL VEHICLES EUROVOIRIE SAS

* THE OPERATIONS ACQUIRED INCLUDE 75 EMPLOYEES AND GENERATED A TURNOVER OF AROUND EUR 30 MIO.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: