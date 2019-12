(Removes word insurance from second bullet)

Lloyd’s of London Ltd:

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON LAUNCHES “MULTI MILLION POUND” SPACE INSURANCE POLICY FOR PRIVATE SPACE FLIGHT INDUSTRY

* GLOBAL SPACE MARKET COULD INCREASE IN VALUE TO $1 TRLN BY 2040 FROM $300 BLN CURRENTLY, DRIVEN BY PRIVATE SPACE FLIGHTS-LLOYD’S OF LONDON Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)