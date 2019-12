CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-RH Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.79 (Dec. 4)

(Corrects adjusted EPS forecast in the sixth bullet to $11.42-$11.54 from $11.58-$11.70 after the company clarified)

* REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2019 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $678 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $676.4 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.79

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.23 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $11.42 - $11.54

* SEES Q4 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.50 - $3.62

* SEES FY ADJUSTED. REVENUE $2,685 MILLION - $2,694 MILLION

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.86, REVENUE VIEW $2.69 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.58 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DO NOT EXPECT CURRENT TARIFFS TO IMPAIR ABILITY TO ACHIEVE STATED FINANCIAL GOALS, IMPACT FROM INCREASED TARIFFS IS EMBEDDED IN FY GUIDANCE

* INCREASING LONG-TERM TARGETS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME GROWTH OF 15% TO 20%

* INCREASING LONG-TERM TARGETS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGINS IN THE HIGH TEENS TO LOW TWENTIES

* INCREASING LONG-TERM TARGETS TO NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 8% TO 12%

* INCREASING LONG-TERM TARGETS TO RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL IN EXCESS OF 50%

* EXPECT OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND AT LEAST 200 BASIS POINTS IN FISCAL 2020

* ENDED THE THIRD QUARTER WITH INVENTORY OF $429 MILLION

* CONTINUE TO RECEIVE PRICING ACCOMMODATIONS FROM VENDORS & HAVE IMPLEMENTED PRICE INCREASES WHERE NECESSARY WITH LITTLE TO NO IMPACT TO BUSINESS

* PROJECTING TO GENERATE FREE CASH FLOW IN THE RANGE OF $350 TO $360 MILLION FOR 2019

* PROJECTING TO GENERATE FREE CASH FLOW IN THE RANGE OF $350 TO $360 MILLION FOR 2019

* CO REMAINS UNDERVALUED AND WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE SHARE REPURCHASES