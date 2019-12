Dec 5 (Reuters) - BURELLE SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY SOFIPARC FINALIZES ACQUISITION OF TERTIARY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF PLASTIC OMNIUM FOR EUR 128.5 MLN

* SOFIPARC ACQUIRES TWO OFFICE BUILDINGS IN LYON AND NANTERRE

* SOFIPARC TO MANAGE ALL TERTIARY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF BURELLE GROUP

* ASSETS TO GENERATE TOTAL RENTS OF ABOUT EUR 20 MLN IN 2020

* ACQUISITION TO BRING BURELLE HIGHER RECURRING REVENUES

