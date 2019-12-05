RPT-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver unchanged

(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.07% on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 2,85,68,389.8 Dec 01 2,85,87,227.3 Dec 01 -18,837.5 -0.07% 32,44,050.6 COMEX Gold Trust 1,15,12,730.2 Dec 01 1,15,12,730.2 Dec 01 0.0 0.00% 25,03,189.2 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 86,81,151.3 Apr 01 86,81,151.3 Apr 01 -- -- -82,473.5 ZKB Physical Gold 49,50,761.6 Nov 01 49,50,761.6 Nov 01 -- -- 2,75,591.5 ** Sprott Physical Gold Trust 16,16,585.0 Dec 01 16,16,585.0 Dec 01 0.0 0.00% 39,916.0 GAM Physical Gold 11,26,949.0 Sep 01 11,26,949.0 Sep 01 -- -- -1,83,570.0 *** ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 6,78,747.4 Jul 01 6,78,747.4 Jul 01 -- -- 37,433.4 ABSA - NewGold ETF 6,48,340.7 Dec 01 6,49,289.2 Dec 01 -948.5 -0.15% 25,618.4 Total 5,77,83,655.0 5,78,03,441.0 -19,786.0 -0.03% 58,59,755.6 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 36,89,69,043. Dec 01 36,89,69,043.9 Dec 01 0.0 0.00% 5,17,35,433 9 .4 ZKB Physical Silver 8,24,53,653.4 Nov 01 8,24,53,653.4 Nov 01 -- -- 31,16,854.1 ETF Securities silver ex-US 7,93,81,574.4 Oct 01 7,93,81,574.4 Oct 01 -- -- 2,42,28,137 .6 Sprott Physical Silver 6,01,08,343.0 Dec 01 6,01,08,343.0 Dec 01 0.0 0.00% 38,57,063.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 2,15,68,606.0 Mar 01 2,15,68,606.0 Mar 01 -- -- -4,04,292.4 GAM Physical Silver 1,04,95,991.0 Sep 01 1,04,95,991.0 Sep 01 -- -- -14,60,999. 0 Total 62,29,77,211. 62,29,77,211.7 0.0 0.00% 8,10,72,196 7 .7 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 10,23,517.5 Dec 01 10,23,528.7 Dec 01 -11.2 0.00% 3,20,359.8 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 7,48,855.5 Dec 01 7,49,260.9 Dec 01 -405.4 -0.05% 1,23,401.1 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 5,86,468.4 Oct 01 5,86,468.4 Oct 01 -- -- 3,00,850.4 ZKB Physical Platinum 3,37,421.7 Nov 01 3,37,421.7 Nov 01 -- -- 56,562.2 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 01 64,755.0 Sep 01 -- -- -1,350.0 Total 27,61,018.1 27,61,434.7 -416.6 -0.02% 7,99,823.5 PALLADIUM ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 1,52,985.8 Dec 01 1,53,112.8 Dec 01 -127.0 -0.08% 6,135.7 1nvestPalladium ETF 1,42,113.5 Mar 01 1,42,113.5 Mar 01 -- -- -8,079.6 # ETF Securities palladium ex-US 1,05,363.5 Oct 01 1,05,363.5 Oct 01 -- -- 5,428.3 ZKB Physical Palladium 88,459.4 Nov 01 88,459.4 Nov 01 -- -- -20,194.9 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF 36,015.7 Dec 01 36,016.1 Dec 01 -0.4 0.00% -49,230.7 **** GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 01 23,253.0 Sep 01 -- -- -39,520.0 Total 5,48,190.9 5,48,318.3 -127.4 -0.02% -1,05,461.2 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)