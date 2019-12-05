RPT-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver unchanged

Funds News
Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver unchanged

    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust,
fell 0.07% on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained
unchanged during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given
commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.


 Name                               New Holdings   Date     Prev Holdings    Prev     Abs Change  % chg         YTD Abs
 GOLD                               (OZ)                    (OZ)                      (OZ)                      Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                    2,85,68,389.8   Dec 01    2,85,87,227.3   Dec 01   -18,837.5        -0.07%  32,44,050.6
 COMEX Gold Trust                   1,15,12,730.2   Dec 01    1,15,12,730.2   Dec 01         0.0         0.00%  25,03,189.2
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)          86,81,151.3   Apr 01      86,81,151.3   Apr 01          --            --    -82,473.5
                                                                                                                
 ZKB Physical Gold                    49,50,761.6   Nov 01      49,50,761.6   Nov 01          --            --   2,75,591.5
 **                                                                                                             
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust           16,16,585.0   Dec 01      16,16,585.0   Dec 01         0.0         0.00%     39,916.0
                                                                                                                
 GAM Physical Gold                    11,26,949.0   Sep 01      11,26,949.0   Sep 01          --            --  -1,83,570.0
 ***                                                                                                            
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold              6,78,747.4   Jul 01       6,78,747.4   Jul 01          --            --     37,433.4
                                                                                                                
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                    6,48,340.7   Dec 01       6,49,289.2   Dec 01      -948.5        -0.15%     25,618.4
                                                                                                                
 Total                              5,77,83,655.0             5,78,03,441.0            -19,786.0        -0.03%  58,59,755.6
 SILVER                                                                                                                    
 iShares Silver Trust               36,89,69,043.   Dec 01   36,89,69,043.9   Dec 01         0.0         0.00%  5,17,35,433
                                                9                                                                        .4
 ZKB Physical Silver                8,24,53,653.4   Nov 01    8,24,53,653.4   Nov 01          --            --  31,16,854.1
                                                                                                                
 ETF Securities silver ex-US        7,93,81,574.4   Oct 01    7,93,81,574.4   Oct 01          --            --  2,42,28,137
                                                                                                                         .6
 Sprott Physical Silver             6,01,08,343.0   Dec 01    6,01,08,343.0   Dec 01         0.0         0.00%  38,57,063.0
                                                                                                                
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares        2,15,68,606.0   Mar 01    2,15,68,606.0   Mar 01          --            --  -4,04,292.4
                                                                                                                
 GAM Physical Silver                1,04,95,991.0   Sep 01    1,04,95,991.0   Sep 01          --            --  -14,60,999.
                                                                                                                          0
 Total                              62,29,77,211.            62,29,77,211.7                  0.0         0.00%  8,10,72,196
                                                7                                                                        .7
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                  
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                   10,23,517.5   Dec 01      10,23,528.7   Dec 01       -11.2         0.00%   3,20,359.8
                                                                                                                
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares         7,48,855.5   Dec 01       7,49,260.9   Dec 01      -405.4        -0.05%   1,23,401.1
                                                                                                                
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US         5,86,468.4   Oct 01       5,86,468.4   Oct 01          --            --   3,00,850.4
                                                                                                                
 ZKB Physical Platinum                 3,37,421.7   Nov 01       3,37,421.7   Nov 01          --            --     56,562.2
                                                                                                                
 GAM Physical Platinum                   64,755.0   Sep 01         64,755.0   Sep 01          --            --     -1,350.0
                                                                                                                
 Total                                27,61,018.1               27,61,434.7               -416.6        -0.02%   7,99,823.5
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                 
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares        1,52,985.8   Dec 01       1,53,112.8   Dec 01      -127.0        -0.08%      6,135.7
                                                                                                                
 1nvestPalladium ETF                   1,42,113.5   Mar 01       1,42,113.5   Mar 01          --            --     -8,079.6
                  #                                                                                             
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US        1,05,363.5   Oct 01       1,05,363.5   Oct 01          --            --      5,428.3
                                                                                                                
 ZKB Physical Palladium                  88,459.4   Nov 01         88,459.4   Nov 01          --            --    -20,194.9
                                                                                                                
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 36,015.7   Dec 01         36,016.1   Dec 01        -0.4         0.00%    -49,230.7
                 ****                                                                                           
 GAM Physical Palladium                  23,253.0   Sep 01         23,253.0   Sep 01          --            --    -39,520.0
                                                                                                                
 Total                                 5,48,190.9                5,48,318.3               -127.4        -0.02%  -1,05,461.2
 


The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or
those that are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are
entitled to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold.
Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are
not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South
African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24,
2014. 
  ))

(Bengaluru Commodities desk)
 

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
