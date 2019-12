Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nilsson Special Vehicles AB:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE CO HAS BEEN AWARDED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR ÖREBRO COUNTY

* THE AGREEMENT WILL BE SIGNED FOR TWO YEARS WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF AN ADDITIONAL TWO-YEAR EXTENSION

* THE AGREEMENT CONCERNS DELIVERY OF 17 AMBULANCES

* THE DEAL IS ESTIMATED TO BE WORTH APPROXIMATELY SEK 25 MILLION OVER FOUR YEARS

