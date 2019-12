Dec 6 (Reuters) - ANADOLU EFES:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ANADOLU EFES, OZGORKEY HOLDING AND BURLINGTOWN LLP SIGN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BURLINGTOWN LLP’S 39.7% STAKE IN AEP ANADOLU ETAP PENKON GIDA VE TARIM ON PRO RATA BASIS

* ANADOLU EFES WILL INCREASE SHARES IN AEP ANADOLU TO 65.8% FROM 39.7% AFTER ACQUISITION

* OZGORKEY HOLDING TO INCREASE SHARES IN AEP ANADOLU TO 34.2% FROM 20.6% AFTER ACQUISITION

