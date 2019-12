BRIEF-BioArctic's Partner Presents Data From Ongoing Phase 2b In Early Alzheimer's Disease Patients

Dec 6 (Reuters) - BioArctic AB:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT DATA FROM ONGOING BAN2401 PHASE 2B STUDY IN EARLY ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE PATIENTS WAS PRESENTED BY EISAI AT CLINICAL TRIALS IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE (CTAD) CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO, US

* ANALYSIS SHOWED THAT AMYLOID REDUCTIONS IN THE BRAIN THAT OCCURRED AS A RESULT OF TREATMENT WITH BAN2401 PERSISTED AFTER TREATMENT WAS STOPPED

* DIFFERENCES IN BENEFITS ON CLINICAL OUTCOMES WERE MAINTAINED AFTER STOPPING TREATMENT IN PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED BAN2401 AT THE TWO HIGHEST DOSES AS COMPARED WITH PATIENTS RECEIVING PLACEBO

