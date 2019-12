Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kernel Holding SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS UNIT HAS BOUGHT ELLADA FOR AN EQUIVALENT OF $21 MILLION

* THE UNIT HAS OPERATED ELLADA SINCE 2016 UNDER TOLLING AGREEMENT

* ELLADA IS AN OILSEED PROCESSING PLANT LOCATED IN KROPYVNYTSKYI, WITH A PROCESSING CAPACITY OF 0.3 MILLION TONNES OF SUNFLOWER SEEDS PER YEAR

