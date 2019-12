BRIEF-EPS Equita Reports Provisional Results Of Buyback Of All Its Shares

Dec 9 (Reuters) - EPS Equita PEP SPAC 2 SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF ITS BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* BOUGHT BACK 6,678,264 ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 91.8% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* IF PROVISIONAL BUYBACK RESULTS ARE CONFIRMED, NUMBER OF STILL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF THE COMPANY WILL BE LOWER THAN 727,128 SHARES

* ON DEC 16 THE COMPANY WILL REDEEM ALL REMAINING SHARES AT EUR 10.00 PER SHARE

* DEADLINE FOR BUYBACK PROGRAMME IS DEC 9, WITH SELLING PRICE EUR 10.00 PER SHARE

* DEFINITIVE RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON DEC 10

* BUYBACK PROGRAMME PART OF APPROVED PLAN TO REVOKE COMPANY’S ORDINARY SHARES FROM TRADE ON AIM ITALIA MARKET OF ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE, PLANNED FOR DEC 16

