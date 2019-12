BRIEF-Argenx Receives First Milestone Payment Under Janssen Collaboration

Dec 9(Reuters) - ARGENX SE:

* ARGENX ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY RECEIPT OF FIRST MILESTONE PAYMENT UNDER JANSSEN COLLABORATION AND PROVIDES DATA UPDATE FROM PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION TRIAL OF CUSATUZUMAB IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA AT ASH ANNUAL MEETING

* COMPANY WILL RECEIVE FIRST DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $25 MILLION FROM GLOBAL COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CILAG GMBH INTERNATIONAL, AFFILIATE OF JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

* KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM ASH: 100% OF PATIENTS ACHIEVED RESPONSE INCLUDING EIGHT WITH COMPLETE RESPONSE (CR), TWO WITH COMPLETE RESPONSE WITH INCOMPLETE HEMATOLOGIC RECOVERY (CRI), AND TWO WITH PARTIAL RESPONSE (PR); 83% OF PATIENTS ACHIEVED EITHER A CR OR CRI

* KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM ASH: OF NINE CR/CRI PATIENTS EVALUABLE FOR MINIMAL RESIDUAL DISEASE (MRD) NEGATIVITY, FOUR ACHIEVED MRD NEGATIVITY USING THRESHOLD OF 10-3 WHICH IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS DATA CUT-OFF IN OCTOBER 2018

* KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM ASH: FOUR PATIENTS HAVE REMAINED IN STUDY FOR AT LEAST 12 MONTHS

* KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM ASH: THREE PATIENTS FROM STUDY HAVE BEEN RE-CLASSIFIED WITH RISK CATEGORY BASED ON NEW MUTATION INFORMATION OR REASSESSMENT OF EXISTING MUTATION INFORMATION

* CUSATUZUMAB CONTINUED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED IN PATIENTS WITH AML ACROSS THE DIFFERENT DOSES

