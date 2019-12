BRIEF-Gobarto And Units Sign Annex To Multi-Loan Deal With Bank Pekao

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gobarto SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THE COMPANY ALONG WITH ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND INDIRECT SUBSIDIARIES HAVE SIGNED AN ANNEX TO ITS MULTI-LOAN DEAL WITH BANK PEKAO

* UNDER ANNEX THE COMPANY WILL OBTAIN ACQUISITION AND INVESTMENT LOAN OF TOTAL AMOUNT OF UP TO 46.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR THE PURCHASE OF NEW ANIMAL FARMS AND BIOGAS PLANT AS WELL AS INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION

* UNDER ANNEX ITS UNITS PPH FERMA-POL AND POLSKIE BIOGAZOWNIE ENERGY-ZALESIE WILL OBTAIN UP TO 46.8 MILLION ZLOTY INVESTMENT LOAN FOR CONSTRUCTION OF BIOGAS PLANT AND INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION

