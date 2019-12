BRIEF-Oasmia Pharmaceutical Raises SEK 399 Mln Through Rights Issue

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical:

* SAID ON MONDAY THE FINAL RESULT OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE IN CO AMOUNTS TO 198,329,980 SHARES SUBSCRIBED FOR WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 99.5 PERCENT OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

* THE REMAINING 945,372 SHARES HAVE BEEN ALLOTTED WITHOUT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 0.5 PERCENT OF THE OFFERED SHARES

* THE RIGHTS ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED AND OASMIA RECEIVES PROCEEDS AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 399 MILLION BEFORE COSTS RELATED TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)