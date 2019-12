BRIEF-CCC Says Receives Final Decision On Payment Of Tax Liability On Civil Law Transactions

Dec 11 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMPANY HAS RECEIVED A FINAL DECISION OF THE TAX OFFICE IN WROCLAW REGARDING TAX LIABILITY ON CIVIL LAW TRANSACTIONS

* ACCORDING TO THE SAID DECISION THE COMPANY IS OBLIGED TO PAY TAX WITH INTEREST ON THE CIVIL LAW TRANSACTIONS RELATED TO THE ACQUISITION OF AN ORGANISED PART OF AN ENTERPRISE CONCLUDED ON OCTOBER 1,2014 BETWEEN CCC SHOES&BAGS AND CCC.EU

* THE COMPANY DOES NOT AGREE WITH THE DECISION AND PLANS TO FILE A COMPLAINT TO VOIVODESHIP ADMINISTRATIVE COURT

