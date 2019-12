Dec 10 (Reuters) - Catana Group:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN MAGIC YACHTS SHIPYARD IN TUNISIA

* OPENING A NEW PLANT IN CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON, AS ANNOUNCED 7 MONTHS AGO, IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH INDUSTRIAL IMPERATIVES

* EXISTING CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON SITE WILL BE OPTIMIZED IN COMING MONTHS, DOUBLING QUANTITY OF UNITS PRODUCED IN HISTORICAL “CATANA” RANGE

