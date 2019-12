Dec 11(Reuters) - FALKENSTEIN NEBENWERTE AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY TRAUTE KUHLMANN RETIRES FROM EXECUTIVE BOARD BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT AS OF DEC. 31, 2019

* SAYS IT APPOINTS CHRISTOPH SCHAEFERS TO EXECUTIVE BOARD EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2020

* SAYS IT CONFIRMS OUTLOOK OF POSITIVE FY 2019 RESULT AT BETWEEN EUR 0 AND EUR 300,000

