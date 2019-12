BRIEF-Argenx Announces Efgartigimod Phase 2 Trial Results

Dec 11 (Reuters) - ARGENX SE:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY RESULTS FROM THE COMPLETED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS FCRN ANTAGONIST, EFGARTIGIMOD

* EFGARTIGIMOD WAS WELL-TOLERATED AND SHOWED A CORRELATION OF REDUCED IGG LEVELS, INCREASED PLATELET COUNTS AND REDUCED BLEEDING IN ITP PATIENTS

* EFGARTIGIMOD HAS DEMONSTRATED A FAVORABLE TOLERABILITY PROFILE AND THE ABILITY TO DRIVE ENCOURAGING RESPONSE RATES - CMO

* PHASE 3 PROGRAM OF EFGARTIGIMOD IN ITP ON TRACK TO INITIATE THIS MONTH

* PHASE 3 ADAPT TRIAL OF IV EFGARTIGIMOD IS ONGOING IN GMG WITH DATA EXPECTED IN H2 2020

* PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF IV EFGARTIGIMOD IS ONGOING IN PV AND DATA ARE EXPECTED IN H1 2020

* PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF SC EFGARTIGIMOD IN CIDP IS EXPECTED TO START BEFORE THE END OF 2019

Source text: bit.ly/2YDKON1

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)