Dec 11 (Reuters) - Scope Fluidics SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER TOTAL FIZ HAS COMPLETED ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING PROCESS FOR SALE OF 170,772 SHARES, WHICH EQUALS 7.37% STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* THE SALE PRICE UNDER ABB WAS SET AT 60 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)