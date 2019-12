Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pegroco Invest AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY NORDISK BERGTEKNIK AB HAS ISSUED COVERED CORPORATE BONDS WORTH SEK 100 MLN WITHIN CO’S EXISTING BOND FRAMEWORK OF SEK 600 MLN

* BONDS WERE ISSUED AT A PREMIUM OF 100.125%

