* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS CONCERNING MARKET FOR BLOOD GAS ANALYSIS WITH FOCUS ON THE NORDIC COUNTRIES

* AGREEMENT RUNS FOR 18 MONTHS AND FOCUSES ON A NUMBER OF SELECTED CUSTOMERS

* INTENTION OF COLLABORATION AGREEMENT IS TO DELIVER A UNIQUE SOLUTION TO CUSTOMERS AND OFFER BLOOD GAS ANALYSIS WITH ASSOCIATED HEMOLYSIS CONTROL

