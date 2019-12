Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian Aquaculture:

* LAUNCHES RUB 300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

* THE PROGRAMME WILL RUN UNTIL DECEMBER 31 2020, OR UNTIL THE TOTAL VALUE OF SHARES REPURCHASED UNDER THE PROGRAMME REACH THEIR STIPULATED MAXIMUM

* THE PROGRAMME WILL BE FINANCED BY INTERNAL SOURCES

Source text: bit.ly/2RGNCYo

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)